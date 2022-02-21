Howard causes chaos at Kohl Center

A historic Big 10 rivalry intensified Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was visibly upset in the postgame handshake line. Following a 77-63 loss to Wisconsin, Howard flew through the handshake line with his sites set on leaving. But, then he saw Greg Gard.

The two coaches engage in a heated verbal exchange, drawing attention from both teams and coaching staffs. As a crowd began to gather, Howard swung at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022

Howard’s Claim

After the game, Howard explains his grievance fueled by in-game decision making.

Significantly, he also explains how the verbal altercation became physical.

Gard’s Claim

Gard also gave his story of the interaction. With his team up in the second half, he wanted to let his bench players play the final minute. As the players were taking the floor, Michigan set into a full-court press. Notably, a timeout by Wisconsin would reset the game clock.

Gard, making a coaching decision best for his players, did not think the timeout was poor gamesmanship. Surely, he later explains the interaction with Howard and what took place on the court during their exchange.

Repercussions?

The status of Howard and possible suspension is currently undecided. Certainly, he understands whatever punishment necessary.

Howard, an alumni of the University of Michigan, and member of the historic “Fab Five” is in his third season as head coach of the Wolverines. Prominently, time will tell what decision is made regarding his future.

Big 10 Statement

Big 10 Commissioner, Kevin Warren, and conference executives released a statement regarding the incident and pending disciplinary actions.