Jaguars introduce new OC Press Taylor

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars completed its first staff under new head coach Doug Pederson. The former Eagles coach decided to go with a familiar face at offensive coordinator, hiring Press Taylor, a former assistant under Pederson in Philadelphia. The two spent five years together with the Eagles. Taylor is the brother of Zac Taylor, the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor speaks with the media

After his introduction, Taylor spoke with the media about his excitement to be in Jacksonville. One driving factor in his decision to leave Indianapolis was budding quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Although Lawrence struggled throughout his first season in the NFL, Taylor saw firsthand what Lawrence was capable of in Week 18, when the Jaguars beat the Colts 26-11. Standing across the sidelines, Taylor watched Lawrence throw for 223 yards on 23/32 passing, addding two touchdowns.

“The way he handled adversity, success, ownership of certain things. That was very impressive to me.” Press Taylor on @Trevorlawrencee. pic.twitter.com/en2K0DYxXa — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 18, 2022

Outside of his play on the field, Taylor looks forward to working with Lawrence due to his composure and attitude.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work with Trevor,” Taylor said on Friday. “The way he handled adversity, success, ownership of certain things, that was very impressive to me.”

Another Clemson product will contribute for the Jaguars

After being taken on day one of the 2021 NFL Draft, running back Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a foot injury and was out for the 2021 NFL season. The Jaguars will get to see Etienne for the first time since the 2021 preseason. With his versatility, Etienne could get touches on the ground and through the air with his stellar pass-catching ability and impressive vision out of the backfield. Taylor wants to make an effort to get the ball to the 5-foot-10, 215 pound back.

“It could be anything depending on the play,” Taylor said of Etienne’s role in the offense.

"Somewhere with the ball in his hands" — Press Taylor on the role he envisions for Travis Etienne — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) February 18, 2022

Rounding out the 2022 Jaguars offensive staff are Jim Bob Cooter, Mike McCoy, Phil Rauscher, Chris Jackson, Richard Angulo, Andrew Breiner, Will Harriger, Todd Washington and Nick Williams.