USFL: Former Florida assistant Larry Fedora to coach

The USFL is inching closer to the start of its inaugural season. Meanwhile, all of the coaches have been announced including former Florida football offensive coordinator Larry Fedora.

Larry Fedora named USFL New Orleans Breakers head coach

Fedora will assume the position of head coach and general manager for the New Orleans Breakers. He has 32 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 11 at the helm of Southern Miss and North Carolina. Above all, he has had a good deal of success throughout his coaching career.

RT to welcome our new head coach, @CoachFedora 🌊 pic.twitter.com/GbR3dPNOA4 — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) January 27, 2022

Fedora landed his first head coaching job in 2008 with Southern Miss. He spent four seasons with the Golden Eagles, leading the team to post a winning record in each. In addition, Southern Miss made bowl appearances each year under Fedora’s charge. Finishing his time with the Golden Eagles, Fedora finished with a 34-19 overall record.

After, he accepted an offer to assume the head coaching role at North Carolina in 2011. In Fedora’s first season with the Tar Heels, the team held a record of 8-4. In his second season, North Carolina ended with a 6-7 record as well as a victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2013 Belk Bowl.

Fedora would get the Tar Heels on the right track in 2015 when the team went 11-3. Moreover, the team put up the longest win-streak in the modern history of the program with 11-straight victories that season. North Carolina would part ways with Fedora on November 25, 2018, after the team went 1-7 in conference play for the second season in a row.

Fedora’s time at Florida

After spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Florida landed a spot on the Florida Gators coaching staff. He joined the Gators in 2002 as the run game coordinator.

By the 2004 season, Fedora would work his way up to Florida’s offensive coordinator role. In his three seasons in Gainesville, the Gators would post a record of 23-15.

Looking ahead at 2022 USFL season

The USFL will kick off its inaugural season on April 16 and run through mid-June. There will be eight teams that are split into two divisions, North and South.

Here’s everything you need to know about next week’s #USFLDraft 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2qk1qihGz5 — USFL (@USFL) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the first player draft for the league begins with Day 1 on Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Day 2 of the event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23. The draft will finish on Wednesday when all 35 rounds are completed.