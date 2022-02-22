Undefeated Gators Softball on the Road to UNF

The Florida Gators softball team remains undefeated after they hosted the T-Mobile Tournament this past weekend. After defeating Duke, Villanova, Louisville and Florida A&M, the Gators will face the University of North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be the first time the two teams have played each other at the UNF Softball Complex.

They will travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then will head back home to Gainesville to host UNF at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Gators Softball off to Strong Start

The fourth-ranked Gators are 10-0 early on in the 2022 season. At the T-Mobile Tournament, the Gators batted .380 and held a team 1.12 ERA. Over the four games that they played this past weekend, the team tallied up 10 extra-base hits, 30 runs, 16 walks and eight stolen bases. Their opponents only combined nine hits and four runs. Florida shut out both Villanova and Texas A&M.

Gators freshman Kendra Falby was named SEC Softball Freshman of the Week after an outstanding performance both at bat and in-field. Falby led the way at plate with two triples, a double, six runs and three stolen bases. Falby had a .571 (8-of-14) average. This is the first time receiving this award for Falby, but it is the second time for the Gators this season.

Undefeated Against the Ospreys

The Gators have met UNF once a year since 2017, and Florida holds a 11-0 record-all time against the Ospreys. This game will be the first time that UNF has hosted UF in Jacksonville. Last year, the Gators held the Ospreys off to a 8-0 final score.

Last year, Hannah Adams, Charla Echols and Cheyenne Lindsey led the team to victory. They went 3-for-4, 2-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively.

The UNF Ospreys should not yet be counted out. The team took back-to-back games against a power five opponent for the first time since 2020 when they swept a doubleheader against Michigan State this past weekend.

Leading the Ospreys, Kayla McGory has a .385 average at the plate with 10 hits, three doubles and two home runs so far this season. On the mound for the Ospreys, Halle Arends has not yet allowed an earned run this season. Arends has pitched 17.1 innings in the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the game in Jacksonville will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday’s matchup hosted by the Gators will also begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network+.