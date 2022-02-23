Boys Basketball in Regionals

Class 1A Regional Finals: Hawthorne vs Trenton

Hawthorne Coach Greg Bowie talks to Steve Russell on Sports Scene about the boy’s basketball game going into regional finals tonight. When asked what it takes to win Bowie said, “it takes anything to win.”

Reflecting on Hawthorne’s last game Bowie said the boys played a “pretty good game,” he did say that the offense needed some improvement.

Hawthorne has played Trenton before in district championships but it has been a minute. Bowie does recognize that Trenton has been playing great ball. “They have kids who are attacking the basket well, playing great as a team,” said Bowie. He said the boys will have to push up on their shooters and limit their shots.

Trenton’s defense is set up as a two-three. Bowie said the team rotates well and they are in their position in the zone.

Bowie said that the team is going to need the home crowd to show up big in support of the team. As for the team, they will need to hit some shots to get Trenton out of that two-three zone.

Class 4A Regional Semifinals: Santa Fe High (16-7) vs Andrew Jackson High (26-2)

Santa Fe coach Glen Banks talked to Steve Russell on Sports Scene about the boy’s basketball team going into regional semifinals tonight.

Reflecting on the past game against Gadson County (66-41) Banks said they “played one of the best games all season.”

Banks said there has been a shift in focus going into regionals “they boys are locked in.” Banks talks about how Andrew Jackson has been playing this season and the team as a whole

Santa Fe is ready for tonight’s games Bowie said the team is playing the best basketball right now and have studied how Jackson’s playing.

Bowie said that they have cleaned up their defense, the rotations have gotten better and it finally clicked last game. He talks about what the team needs to do in order to win this game tonight.