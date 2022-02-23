Oak Hall lacrosse stays undefeated in convincing win

The Oak Hall Eagles lacrosse team (2-0) faced off against the St.Augustine Yellow Jackets (3-0) in a battle of the undefeated Tuesday evening. Oak Hall won their previous two matches this season by a combined margin of 21 goals. St.Augustine is coming off a three-game win streak to start the season with their latest convincing win over Mandarin.

Dominance from Oak Hall

Oak Hall dominated the game from start to finish. Anyone watching the game would have taken note of their legitimate passing skills. Because of their dominant passing, they were able to move the ball side to side with no problem. Retaining possession isn’t difficult for the Eagles either. Goal after goal came in with ease as the match progressed. Coach Montes made the halftime message very clear: keep pushing. He said the Yellow Jackets didn’t have enough firepower to compete with them, and they needed to keep going. They boasted quite an impressive record coming into the game and made sure to continue their winning steak.

Oak Hall stays undefeated with a 12-2 win over St.Augustine — Jake Bower (@Jbow2745) February 23, 2022

Eagles Standouts

Led by coach Jonathan Montes, the Eagles consistently prove they are one of the most dominant teams in the area. Oak Hall boasts something not nearly any team around them can: three college commits. Led by seniors Mike Moreschi, Cade Balogh and Walker Smith, Oak Hall hopes to make a deep run in this year’s postseason. Moreover, Cade and Walker are both signed to play at Flagler College in St.Augustine, Florida. Mike is signed to play at Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. Cade said before the season that he wants to increase his “shooting percentage positively” and shoot for “placement” over power. Nevertheless, the Eagles are just getting started on a season they hope will be one to remember.

Oak Hall boys lacrosse hopes to continue their undefeated run when they host Lincoln High School (Tallahassee) on February 25th.

Follow @jbow2745 on Twitter for more