Santa Fe Saint’s Men Basketball Wins Programs Eighth Conference Title

The Santa Fe Saints men’s basketball team beat Polk State College Eagles 70-66 on Tuesday, securing the program’s eighth conference title. This conference title is their first since 2012. Also, this is the fifth title won by head coach Chris Mowry during his tenure with Santa Fe.

We have another banner to hang! #SicEmSaints pic.twitter.com/QZvUBVO2MD — Santa Fe Saints Men’s Basketball (@SFsaintsMBB) February 23, 2022

Starters Grind it Out for Santa Fe

Four out of the five Santa Fe starters played at least 35 minutes. Of these four, three of them played the entire 40 minutes.

The Saints were lead by sophomore forward Brandon Farmer. He played 40 minutes on the night and ended with 25 points and eight rebounds. Both of which were either the most or tied for the most for the Saints. Farmer also netted five threes on the night which helped boost him to 25 points.

In addition to Farmers’ performance, the Saints were helped by freshman guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim. He, too, played 40 minutes on the night. Abdul-Hakim finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. The freshman made his mark at the free-throw line. He made 10 of his 12 attempts on the night.

The other starters in this game were Bradley Douglas, Nicolas McClain and Nikolaos Noumeros. Douglas tallied up seven points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. McClain finished with four points, three assists and two steals. Lastly, Noumeros scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Saints Show Poise at the End

Santa Fe in the first half would lead for the most part. Any time Polk State College would close the gap, Santa Fe would answer with its own punch. A little bit over halfway through the first half the Saints led 24-17 and eventually pushed the lead to 30-21 nearing the end of the first. By the end of the first half Santa Fe found themselves ahead 37-30 over Polk State.

At the beginning of the second half it was the same story. Santa Fe would thwart anything that Polk State College did. In the first four minutes of the second, the Saints saw their lead rise up to 13. Their lead would grow to as many as 15 points, but Polk State College managed to scratch and claw its way back into this game.

With around seven minutes remaining, the Eagles started to cause some real damage. Over the next five minutes they cut the deficit to just seven. Furthermore, with 10 seconds left in the game the lead was shortened to just three.

However, this late surge from the Eagles was not enough. The Saints were able to close this game out 70-66. In doing so, they claimed their eighth conference title and their first one in 10 years (2012).

The Santa Fe Saints still await their opponent for their first game in the FCSAA/Region VIII State Tournament that will take place on March 2.