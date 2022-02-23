The Chicago Bulls look to remain one of the Tops Seeds in the East after Returning From All-Star Break

Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll for the 2021-22 season.

Chicago Bulls (38-21 overall)

The Chicago Bulls have been a hot topic this season under the head coaching of Billy Donavan. Donavan joined the the Bulls organization in 2020 after coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder. As the All-Star break for the NBA comes to an end the Bulls return from the weekend with high hopes of continuing their run for the top spot in the playoffs. The Bulls are on the right track as they currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 overall record.

The Bulls had two players participate in All-Star weekend. DaMar Derozan entered his fifth All-Star game leading the Chicago Bulls in scoring averaging 28.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, while currently sitting fourth in the league at scoring.

Zach LaVine also participated in the 2022 All-Star weekend game. Leading up to break, LaVine missed threes games due to a knee injury he has been dealing with after leaving a Warriors-Chicago match up in January. LaVine is a two-time All-Star after participating in the historic weekend. Prior to his All-Star performance, in LaVine’s rookie season he took home the 2015-2016 NBA dunk contest trophy. He is the second leading scorer for the Bulls averaging 24.6 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

Returning From the All-Star Break

The Chicago Bulls still manage to be one of the the top contending teams in the NBA without their star guard, Lonzo Ball who is out for the next six-eight weeks after having to undergo knee surgery. Retuning from break the Bulls are in a neck-to-neck battle with the Miami Heat as they sit number one in the conference. The Bulls take on the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night at 7 p.m. Atlanta currently sits tenth in the East with 28-20 overall record .