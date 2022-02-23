LSU visits No. 6 Kentucky Basketball

The LSU Tigers travel to Lexington to play the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats Wednesday at 9 p.m.

This game is a rematch between the teams. LSU upset Kentucky on Jan. 4 to give the Wildcats their first conference loss. Both teams were 1-1 in SEC play after that game. Since then, the teams have gone in opposite directions.

LSU Basketball

LSU has a record of 19-8 this season. However, the team is 7-7 in conference play. The team’s only non-conference loss came to TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

After starting the season with 12 straight wins, the team has stumbled in SEC play. The Tigers lost their SEC opener to Auburn, who is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll. LSU then bounced back by beating Kentucky. Yet, the Tigers have fallen into an alternating pattern of winning streaks and losing streaks.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 in the SEC.

Tough Tigers

LSU is led by forward Tari Eason. The sophomore leads the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game. He has scored at least 21 points in his last four games. In his last meeting against Kentucky, Eason stored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

ALL GAS, NO BREAKS. TARI EASON. pic.twitter.com/Ct3fb1xRYp — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 13, 2022

The Tigers’ second-leading scorer is Darius Days. The senior is averaging 13.3 points. He leads the team in rebounds with 7.8 per game.

Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky has a record of 22-5 this season. In conference play, the team is 11-3.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 6 in the country, and sit one game behind Auburn for the SEC lead.

Kentucky responded to its SEC-opening loss to LSU by winning its next four games. Unlike LSU, the Wildcats have not lost consecutive games this season.

Key WildCat

Kentucky is led by junior Oscar Tshiebwe. The forward leads the team in points (16.4), rebounds (15.2), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.4). The big man has had five games this season with at least 20 rebounds. According to Yahoo! Sports, Tshiebwe is also considered to be the favorite to win the Wooden Award. The award is given to the year’s most outstanding college basketball player.