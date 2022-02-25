3 Florida Gator Gymnastics Hosts #2 Oklahoma Sooners

It’s Senior Night, and the third ranked Florida gymnastics team is set to take on the number two Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, February 25th.

Nation's top meet of week is SOLD OUT! No. 3⃣ 🤸‍♀️🐊 🆚 No. 2⃣ Oklahoma A packed @OConnellCTR is a great way to celebrate 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🐊🤸‍♀️ Senior Night!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/BGinVw2pq4 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 23, 2022

Florida’s fifth-year seniors Alyssa Baumann and Megan Skaggs, along with fourth-year seniors Leah Clapper, Nya Reed, Savannah Schoenherr, Halley Taylor, Trinity Thomas and Sydney Johnson-Scharpf will all be honored.

Our 🐊Seniors leave us speechless with their performances on the competition floor. 😲😍 Sometimes, they are speechless! 💬 Friday, 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊 make their final @OConnellCTR appearance. 🧡💙#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Q7zeLC0AC9 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 25, 2022

The Matchup

The Gators and Sooners are consistently among the nation’s top teams and as a result, have developed a rivalry. In all, the two teams have combined to win six of the last nine national championships. Ultimately, their rivalry is only going to continue to intensify as the Sooners are moving to the SEC in 2025.

While Florida has plenty of star power in the eight ladies aforementioned, Oklahoma has some superstars of their own. Specifically, Audrey Davis, Katherine LeVasseur and Ragan Smith all rank among the nations best in their respective events.

Florida head coach Jenny Rowland is excited for the contest.

Rest of Season

The Gators will be striving for a national championship. The most recent times they finished the season as the country’s best were 2013 and 2015, along with 2014 when they tied, you guessed it, Oklahoma. Additionally, they have now won four SEC titles in a row, and last week clinched at least a tie for this year’s crown.

Despite all of their past accomplishments and future goals, Rowland stressed that her team only focuses on winning the day.

What’s Next

Tonight’s meet between the Gators and Sooners will start at 6:45 PM. The postseason will begin on March 19.