Barco and Ficarrotta Shine in 4-1 Against Georgia State

Florida’s defense was lights out in a convincing win against the Georgia State Panthers Friday night.

Making a Statement

Georgia State came to the Swamp Friday, amid a massive offensive start to the season. The Panthers had scored 43 points in only five games. Florida knew they needed to shut down GSU at the plate, and that is exactly what they did.

As the game went underway, The Panthers were confident. A massive hit by Josh Smith in the first at-bat had Florida nervous, letting up a Triple on the first play. An RBI by Cameron Jones pushed Smith in, giving Georgia State the early lead. That’s when the mound got serious. Florida only let up three hits the rest of the game, with none amounting to another run.

The Gators tied the game in the bottom of the first, as Colby Halter came home on an RBI by Wyatt Langford. After Jud Fabian scored on a wild pitch in the same inning, The Gators never looked back.

Langford added another run to the board after a monster home run in the bottom of the third. The bats went quiet for a while, though Jud Fabian had a huge hit in the seventh that almost fouled out, but Dalton Pearson made a phenomenal jumping catch over the wall to force an out.

The Gators last run came from Josh Rivera, after a huge home run in the eighth to put Florida up 4-1.

The Mound is What Matters

While the bats may have been slow, The Gator defense was the star of the show. Hunter Barco pulled out a career-high 12 strikeouts on the night, met by thunderous applause after he was pulled.

Have a night. 6.0 IP

3 H

1 ER

1 BB

12 K pic.twitter.com/05CqZcPgRf — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 26, 2022

Nick Ficarrotta came to the mound in the seventh inning and proceeded to give Florida exactly what they needed. He pulled out six strikeouts in only three innings and allowed zero hits or runs. The 18 strikeouts on the night showed that The Gators have exactly what they want on defense. While Barco is the star, tonight showed that he is not their only weapon.

Holding The Panthers to only three runs the whole game, Florida has a bright future ahead of them.

The Job Isn’t Finished

Florida may have won the game Friday night, but a whole series sits in front of them. With two more wins against Georgia State this weekend, The Gators can get back on track to a dominant season. If the defense can play at the caliber they did tonight, these should be in and out wins. Georgia State is a tough program, but Florida seems up to the challenge.

Florida continues the series Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.