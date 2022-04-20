Six Gators Athletes are set to Represent in the first Annual NIL Summit

Six Florida Gators athletes will represent the University of Florida Athletic Association at the first annual Inaugural NIL Summit in Atlanta, GA.

Gators Take on the first NIL Summit

The NCAA has been on the rise allowing its student athletes to make money while pursing their college degree.

The NCAA committee came to an agreement over the summer right before the 2021 college football season. The state of Florida was the first state to act on the NIL legislation. While five other states followed along. The NCAA signed an act that would change student athletes lives now and for the future.

Student-athletes now make money from their name, image and likeness. Agencies and brands are allowed to reach out in hopes of linking up athletes with NIL deals.

However, many are still trying to gain their best knowledge of how NIL deals works. The NIL Summit will be in Atlanta at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame house, June 13-15.

Six Gators were nominated from various sports teams to represent Florida Athletics. Trinity Thomas (gymnastics), Derek Wingo (Football), Kamari Wilson (Football) and Elis Bauer (swimming and diving).

Gators gymnast, Leah Clapper and Megan Skaggs will also attended the summit being the first Gators to earn nominee awards in the first annual NIL summit.

https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1516786636863905799

“We are excited to have our student-athletes participate in this event and continue their education and growth in the area of name, image and likeness,” Scott Stricklin said.

The event will give athletes the opportunity to participate in workshops throughout the three days, allowing student athletes to gain knowledge on the NIL process.

The athletes will attend panels such as, social media marketing, brand marketing, influence marketing and entrepreneurship. The goal: teach student athletes how to operate on building their social media presence through many different platforms.