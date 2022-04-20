Hannah Adams rounds second base in the Gators' exhibition game against Softball Canada. Photo courtesy Hannah White.

Top-Ten SEC Softball Matchup This Weekend Between the Gators and Razorbacks

mccathrand April 20, 2022 Gators Softball, Gators Sports, SEC, Uncategorized 40 Views

The No. 10 Florida Gators softball team hosts No. 6 Arkansas this weekend in an SEC series.

Overview

Arkansas will come into the series ranked No. 6 according to D1 Softball, and an overall record of 32-8. It has also won four of its last five.

The Razorbacks have won each of their SEC series and sit alone atop the SEC Standings.

They are coming off a (2-1) series win against the No. 12 ranked Kentucky Wildcats and hope to keep momentum swaying in their direction.

The Florida Gators come in ranked No. 10 with a 34-9 overall record. They currently sit No. 4 in the SEC and have won four of the last five as well (barring Wednesday’s game against USF).

The Gators are coming off a series sweep against the Ole Miss Rebels, the first SEC sweep of the season for them.

Arkansas

Arkansas‘ success is led by two players in the top-30 for batting average: first basemen  Danielle Gibson (.480) and third basemen Hannah Gammill (.431). The Razorbacks are currently third in team batting average sitting at .347.

https://twitter.com/RazorbackSB/status/1516839219607457793

In addition, the long ball plays a big roll for them as the team averages two per game, led by Gammill with 16.

Arkansas averages almost eight runs per game, which is third among all D1 schools.

On defense, Chenise Delce has been lights out on the mound. She has an 11-2 record and a 2.45 ERA.

It also ranks No. 49 in the country in fielding percentage as well.

Florida

Florida started off its 2022 softball campaign strong, winning its first 16 games. Since then, it has fallen off just a tad with struggles against SEC opponents.

Seven of the Gators’ nine losses have come in SEC play.

Despite all that, they are back on track after a tough series with Alabama, and have won four straight.

Florida’s offense ranks No. 15 in the nation in batting average and is led by Skylar Wallace (.414).

The Gators baserunning also plays a big factor, as they have taken 98 bases and only been caught 11 times.

Florida is ranked tenth in the nation in steals and Wallace is responsible for 36 of them.

Series History

Florida leads the all-time series 49-12.

It doesn’t stop there, the Gators are winners of 30-straight. The Razorbacks have not beat Florida since April of 2007.

Game time

Game one of the series can be streamed on ESPNU, on Friday.

First pitch is set for 8 p.m.

