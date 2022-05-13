Gators Baseball Rides Five Game Win Streak into Missouri

The Florida Gators (30-18, 11-13) will travel to Taylor Stadium in Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers (25-20, 7-17) in a three game series.

Gators right hander Brandon Sproat is expected to face Missouri lefty Tony Neubeck on Friday. The three game slate will be both teams’ penultimate series of the regular season.

Recent Performance

The Gators will look to extend their five game winning streak. The team’s 7-0 win over Bethune Cookman (21-27, 15-9) on Tuesday followed a series sweep at Mississippi State (25-24, 9-15). Florida will also attempt to win its third straight series.

Gators starter Brandon Sproat will look to build on last weekend’s performance. The righty hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings during the team’s 9-2 victory over Kentucky (26-21, 9-15).

Since being swept by first ranked Tennessee (44-6, 21-4) at home, the Gators have won seven of their last eight games.

Missouri is hosting senior weekend at Taylor Stadium as the Tigers play their last home action of 2022.

The Tigers will look to improve their fortunes after being swept by Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14) in their last action. The Rebels blew the team out in the final two games of the series after a nail biter in game one. Mizzou has struggled recently, winning only three of its last 10 games.

Starter Tony Neubeck has lost his last three starts. The left hander gave up five runs during last weekend’s series opener at Ole Miss.

What’s Next?

A series win would bring the Gators’ 11-13 conference record to .500 or better. A sweep would give the team a winning conference record for the first time since March. The team should not expect to host its own regional tournament, but has put together a hot streak without star pitcher Hunter Barco.

Though the Tigers have struggled recently, the team has played well at home. In its final home games of 2022, Missouri will look to win its fourth straight home series.