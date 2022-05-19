Gators Golf to the NCAA Tournament

The Florida Gator golf team, for the 55th time, punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Palm Beach Regional

After finishing third in the Palm Beach Regional tournament, the Gators got their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

In their third-place finish, Florida shot two-under-par, highlighted by Fred Biondi. Biondi shot five-under and tied for second individually.

This was Biondi’s fourth top-five finish on the season. He had finished first at the Gators Invitational and tied for first at the Calusa Cup.

Other notable finishes are John Dubois, who finished at even on the tournament, and Ricky Castillo who finished two-over.

Once again, Dubois finished strong after struggling in bits this season. He’s been on fire in the last couple of tournaments.

After his 11th-place finish on Wednesday, it is his second top 11 finish in a row. He went into the regional tournament the individual winner of the SEC.

Not a bad time to win your first.@_johndubois_ becomes the 25th Gator to win the @SEC Indv. title, the most all-time 🏆#GoGators 🐊 | #SECGolf

NCAA Tournament

The NCAA National Championship will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

There are seven teams from the SEC participating in the event: Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Florida and Vanderbilt are the only teams from the SEC listed in the top-10 according to golfstat.com.

As a result of a great season, Oklahoma comes in ranked No.1 overall and are looking to avenge its second place finish last year. The Sooners were runner up to Pepperdine last year at the Grayhawk.

Pepperdine was the winner of the tournament last year and look to go back-to-back.

Pepperdine wins the 2021 NCAA Men's Golf Championship. 🏆

The last school to win back-to-back championships was Alabama back in the 2013-2014 seasons.

For The Gators

For the Gators, it is there fifth national championship tournament appearance under head coach J.C. Deacon.

The Gators have won the championship team title in 1968, 1973, 1993 and 2001.

Additionally, they have won the individual title with Bob Murphy in 1966 and Nick Gilliam in 2001.

Lastly

In conclusion, this championship is up for grabs and it anyone’s race.

The Championship tournament starts on May 27 and will go on through June 1.