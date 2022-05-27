Gators Baseball Survives a Late Scare Against Arkansas

After a loss to Texas A&M on Thursday, Gators baseball beat Arkansas 7-5 to stay alive in the SEC Tournament.

Gators Start Hot

Through five innings, the Gators had a comfortable five-run lead over the 13-seeded Razorbacks. The 5-0 start was strongly led by DH Jac Caglianone. In the first five innings, Caglianone had three RBIs and two hits, which included a solo home run. The other two runs were batted in by catcher BT Riopelle and third baseman Colby Halter. Riopelle and and Halter both ended the game with two hits in the game.

Arkansas Chips into the Lead

To begin the sixth inning, Arkansas hit two solo home runs to bring the score to 5-2. Now that the lead was shrunk, UF needed to keep their foot on the gas to complete the win. Fortunately for the Gators, they didn’t let the Razorbacks’ momentum get to them, as Florida scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Centerfielder Jud Fabian hit a solo home run to bring the Gator lead to four runs, followed by a Colby Halter RBI to extend the score to 7-2.

Razorbacks Produce a Late Rally

With a deficit of 7-2 heading into the ninth inning, the odds were stacked against Arkansas. However, a run was scored on a passed ball, which was followed by a home run which brought in two runs. Now that the lead was a mere two runs, it was anyone’s game to win. Luckily for the Gators, they were able to stop the momentum after the home run. The end score was 7-5 in Florida’s favor.

What’s Next for the Gators?

The Gators will face the loser of Alabama and Texas A&M game. With a win, they’ll play the winner of the very same matchup.