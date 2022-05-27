Start Times for Select Gators Football Games Released

The Florida football schedule has dates and times for the first few games of the season announced, along with matchups against key rivals.

This year, some new opponents will enter The Swamp.

Visitors From Out West and an SEC Rematch

Kicking off the season, the Florida football schedule sees the Gators host a night game against the Utah Utes on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

These two teams have only faced each other once before, back in 1977.

In an SEC matchup, the Kentucky Wildcats return to Florida on Sep. 10 at 7 p.m.

After holding Florida to just 13 points last year at Kroger Field, the Gators should be eager to face the Wildcats again.

More New Opponents on the Schedule

Following bouts with the Utes and Wildcats, the South Florida Bulls will also venture into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to face the Gators on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, Florida journeyed south to Raymond James Stadium and thrashed the Bulls, 42-20.

In that go-around, fans may remember the questionable play-calling made by Florida that led to a late-game injury of then back-up quarterback Anthony Richardson.

For the first time, the Eastern Washington Eagles will make a cross-country trip to the sunshine state.

Coming out of the Big Sky, the Eagles finished third in the conference and boasted an overall record of 10-3, winning six of seven games on the road.

The Gators will look to wing the Eagles at noon on Oct. 12.

Rivalry Weeks

As announced on May 25, the Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs face off at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs pounced Florida last year, holding Florida to a single touchdown while scoring 34.

Napier will look to set the tone of the rivalry in his first year, especially after the NFL took 15 players from the Georgia lineup in the 2022 draft.

Returning to the evening, the Sunshine Showdown between Florida and the Florida State Seminoles is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in Tallahassee.

The Schedule So Far

Utah versus Florida, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Kentucky versus Florida, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

South Florida versus Florida, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington versus Florida, Oct. 1, Noon.

Georgia versus Florida, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida State, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.