Gator’s Baseball Faces Central Michigan in Opener

The Florida Gators’ Baseball team takes on Central Michigan, to start their march to Omaha in the 2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional,

The Gators are looking to improve to 8-0 all-time against the Chippewas.

https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1532730580172947456

O’Sullivan Not Undercutting His Opponent

In the first game of the Gainesville Regional, Florida Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan is not underestimating his next opponent.

In a recent press conference, O’Sullivan said he is aware of the opponent he is facing.

Central Michigan outfielder Jakob Marsee leads the Chippewas with 18 stolen bases this season, followed by infielder Justin Simpson with 15 and utility player Robby Morgan IV with 12.

The Gators and their catchers will need to be sharp against these speedy Central Michigan players on the base path.

The Road to Omaha begins tonight. pic.twitter.com/wtYJXw8SCg — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 3, 2022

Bischel and Players Ready for Match

Although Central Michigan Head Coach Jordan Bischel is expecting a tough matchup, he believes his team is ready to face Florida.

The Chippewas finished the regular season 42-17.

They also outscored Ball State in their last two games 23-10.

Gator’s Baseball Unfazed by Position Changes

Moving from catcher and first base to the outfield and leading off, Gator Wyatt Langford says keeping things the same at the plate has worked well for him.

From the leadoff position, Langford had six hits and five runs in the Gators’ SEC tournament run.

Langford continues on about pace, saying taking things one game at a time helped Florida in recent games.

He will look to lead things off for the Gators in their next game early against a fierce Central Michigan pitching core.

Chippewa Pitching Looking Strong

The final thing the Gators baseball should look out for is the Central Michigan pitching.

Through the 2022 season, Taylor held an 8-3 record and a 2.81 ERA.

His next opponent, the Gator offense, is batting .273 overall.

Sproat Takes the Mound

Finally, pitching for the Gators, sophomore Brandon Sproat heads into the Friday night game with an 8-4 record and a 3.59 ERA.

The winner of tonight’s game next faces the winner of Liberty and Oklahoma tomorrow.