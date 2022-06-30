Former Gator basketball player Eddie Shannon is returning to the SEC.

But this time, it will be in the coaching role and not at Florida.

Under Donavan, Shannon Learns Much

Recounting his years at UF, he said his time under Billy Donovan was memorable.

But things weren’t easy.

“You have to transition yourself, because you can’t be who you always were. And just through Billy’s tutelage, you know, developing a seriousness for the game and a work ethic for the game and I think that’s helped me throughout my life and throughout my career,” Shannon said.

Shannon Returns to SEC

Shannon played 11 seasons overseas and in Canada after his tenure at Florida.

Some of the teams Shannon played for include Plannaj Basket in Sweden, Strasbourg IG in France, and AEK Athens out of Greece.

After a lengthy playing career, Shannon said he knew whatever was coming next, it was something with basketball.

Drawn to Assisting Others

When it comes to coaching, he said one of his favorite things is helping his players through tough situations.

“Just seeing a lot of these kid’s dreams come true, seeing them play out the same situations that you have, and able to coach them and mentor them through those things to help them avoid certain pitfalls that you had when you were a player,” Shannon said.

Thoughtful Transition to Coach

Towards the end of his playing career, Shannon began to ponder what would be next for himself.

Shannon said he thought to himself, “Do you want to go continue to play and maybe play maybe two, maybe three more years maybe? Or do you want to begin you know, getting into the coaching circle and start building your resume and moving you know, moving forward? What’s best for you? So you know, after talking to my family and people that I trust, I decided to let basketball go. It was hard.”

A Tenured Mentor

Shannon began his coaching career at Miami South Ridge. He spent one season with another former Gator, head coach Jon Heron. After Miami, Shannon then took a job in his hometown of West Palm Beach, coaching for Palm Beach Atlantic University. When Matt McCall took over at University of Tennessee Chattanooga, he brought the former Gator on as the director of basketball operations. He also spent time at Canisius College of Buffalo coaching with Reggie Witherspoon.

When Lamont Paris was hired at South Carolina, he brought the former Florida star with him.