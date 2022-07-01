NBA Free Agency Frenzy Begins

The NBA Free Agency period began Thursday, shaking up the league with many NBA players on the move. Multiple superstars signed max extensions on Thursday, as well as teams making trades to shake up the offseason. After a busy draft day, NBA teams look to continue to build for the future as free agency progresses.

Bradley Beal Resigns With Wizards

Breaking: Bradley Beal is staying in Washington on a five-year, $251M max contract extension, his agent tells @wojespn 💰 pic.twitter.com/JvA7sy9z5I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2022

Bradley Beal re-signed with the Washington Wizards after declining his $36.4 million player option earlier in the week. His new deal includes a five-year, $251 million contract extension, making Beal one of the highest-paid players in NBA history.

The former Florida Gators star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.7 rebounds for the Wizards last season. He will now look to find more success and bring Washington to the playoffs next season.

Nikola Jokic Signs Record Deal

The two-time reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, signed a record-breaking deal Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $264 million supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets. This marks the richest deal in NBA history,

Jokic dominated the league last season, winning MVP off of 27.1 points, 13,8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists for the season. With a healthy team returning next season in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, Jokic will look for playoff success to match his spectacular regular season play.

Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264M supermax with the Nuggets, per @ShamsCharania The richest deal in NBA history 💰 pic.twitter.com/HR6UsKX5Mm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant Requests Trade

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just over three hours before the free agency period began. This move comes as a shock after learning Kyrie Irving opted-in for the next season to stay with the Nets. The Nets will be looking for a historic haul in return for the superstar as many teams hold interest.

Jalen Brunson Headed To New York

Breaking: The Dallas Mavericks have been informed that Jalen Brunson intends to sign with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources told @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/xQodZNjDc3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2022

Dejounte Murray Traded To Hawks

Dejounte Murray was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The former Spurs star was coming off a breakout season, averaging 21. points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2 steals. Murray will team up with Hawks superstar Trae Young to form a dangerous backcourt duo.

In exchange for Murray, the San Antonio Spurs received Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a draft swap.

Following the trade, ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst discussed Murray being a great fit for Atlanta.

Free Agency Frenzy Continues

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns agreed on a four-year, $224 million supermax extension. The deal begins in the 2024-2025 season, totaling his contract value to six years and $295 million.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have agreed on a four-year super max extension, his agents tell @wojespn 💰 pic.twitter.com/R3CBz3qtQ5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2022

Karl Anthony Towns re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves to a four-year, $224 million supermax extension. Booker and Towns’ representative, Jessica Holtz of CAA Basketball, became the first female player agent to secure a max contract in NBA history, marking both deals for the superstars on the same day.

Meanwhile, reigning Most Improved Player of the Year Ja Morant signed a four-year, $226 million rookie extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant after signing the super max 💰 pic.twitter.com/5T4hZkGdd8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2022

Kyrie Irving chose to exercise his player option, staying with the Brooklyn Nets for one year, $36.9 million. However, other reports say that Irving could still be on the move as he looks for potential teams to move to. Among the teams interested in Irving are the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that would reunite Kyrie with former teammate LeBron James.

Additionally, some of the top free agents remaining include James Harden, Zach LaVine, DeAndre Ayton, and Collin Sexton.

The NBA offseason will continue as free agency continues to heat up.