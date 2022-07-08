Tim Walton Coaching USA National Team

Florida’s softball Tim Walton, along with Charla Echols, Amanda Lorenz and Michelle Moultrie are all preparing for the 2022 World Games. After a historic season with the Florida Gators, Tim Walton remains the king of the softball world leading the top-ranked USA National team.

Incredible Experience

For both players and coaches, being a part of a national team is a surreal experience not many can say that they were a part of. Being the best of the best in your sport is quite the feat, being able to represent your country is just as big.

In the eyes of Tim Walton, he has not taken any of this for granted.

Former and Current Gators Shine in Exhibition Games

Tim Walton and the rest of the USA National team have defeated world-ranked No. 8 Australia and No. 2 Japan in their first exhibition.

In the Australia exhibition, former Gator greats Amanda Lorenz and Michelle Moultrie did their fair share of contributions. Both tallied two hits and two runs in a 7-1 defeat of Australia.

Lorenz kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run to get the USA on the board. Michelle Moultrie also got a moon shot of her own in the third extending the lead to 3-0.

In the Japan exhibition game, Lorenz did not slow down. She picked up another home run in the 2020 Olympic gold medal rematch (where the USA lost) on a day where she went 3-3. Lorenz finished the Fourth of July doubleheader going an astounding 5-6 on the day.

Gator Roots

Coach Walton also made it a point to recognize how neat it is to coach some of his former players.

With a strong orange and blue core, the USA national team has a sturdy foundation. After just eclipsing the 1,000-win mark this past season, Coach Walton is no stranger to being on top.

Team USA will next be in action when they head to Oxford, Alabama for three more exhibition games.

