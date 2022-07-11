NL East Showdown: Braves vs Mets

The two top teams in the NL East are the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Both teams will go head to head to take the title of the NL East division leader tonight.

The Braves are behind the Mets by one game. They will enter this three-game series with a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Mets broke their four-game winning streak last night. They lost to the Miami Marlins 2-0.

Currently, both teams have been making history in their organizations due to their all-star selections.

Braves’ all-star appearance

The Braves beat the Mets in representation as they will be having five of their players make attendance. These players include all-star veteran Ronald Acuña Jr. His 2022 all-star appearance will make it his fourth appearance in a row. He will be joined by all-star rookies Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras, and Dandy Swanson.

This has been the most representation the Braves have had since 2011.

Mets’ all-star appearance

Moreover, the Mets have four players that have been selected to play, of which has been the most players chosen within the organization since 2016. The players selected are Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Starling Mete and Jeff McNeil. These players have previously played in the All-star games.

NL East All-star excitement

Obviously, both teams share the excitement of playing in such a significant game with familiar faces.

Braves’ Acuña Jr. said, “I’m definitely happy and proud of the teammates and the coaching staff, I think it’s going to be awesome to have everyone out there,” and Mets’ Alonso told media, “It’s really special. We should (have four),” Alonso said. He added, “We have one of the best records in baseball, and our team is super talented. We should have that many guys. We have an excellent team.”

Both teams will be well represented in the MLB All-Star game, which will take place at the Dodger Stadium on July 19th.

Mets vs. Braves series

Overall, these accomplishments show how powerful both teams are. Resulting in this upcoming three-games series to become an interesting one.

The first game of the series starts at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.