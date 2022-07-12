UF Continues to Improve in Football Recruiting

New Florida football coach Billy Napier continues to work hard to improve Gator football recruiting.

Just seven months after being hired, Napier has successfully landed 11 verbal commitments for the recruiting class of 2023, with eight of them being ranked as four-star athletes according to 247sports.

The latest Gator recruiting headline came last Friday, when four-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson announced his commitment to UF via Twitter.

Wilson is now the highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 recruiting class after committing to the Gators over Texas A&M and Alabama. He is the number 146 ranked player. and the number 10 ranked athlete in his class.

Florida Lands Their Class of 2023 QB

The Gators finally landed their quarterback for the recruiting class of 2023. Last Thursday, four-star recruit Marcus Stokes announced via Twitter that he was flipping his commitment from Penn State University to the University of Florida.

Stokes is entering his senior year at Jacksonville Nease High School. This is the same school that Heisman trophy winner and two-time national champion Tim Tebow attended.

He said that he finds it crazy that history is almost rewriting itself and said that Napier won him over after his unofficial visit to Gainesville in March.

“I’ve heard he’s done great things [at Louisiana] and I’ve heard he’s had a great past. But before Florida, I really didn’t know much about him. But once I took a visit there and really got to know him, I got to see how good of a person he is and how great of a coach he is,” Stokes said of Napier. “I got an offer from a school that really could change my life. I was excited about it, and it made me reconsider my decision.”

Recruiting on the Rise

Just a few months into the Billy Napier Era, players have already bought in to the coach’s “Scared Money Don’t Make Money” mentality.

The Gators currently have the number 21 recruiting class ranking, according to 24/7 sports which is 13 spots ahead of Florida State University.

However, Napier and his staff don’t plan on stopping there. With 12 players in the class of 2023 already committed to the program, the Gators hope to continue to reel in big-time recruits that will help Florida return to the status of a national championship team.