American League Defeats National League in MLB All-Star Game 3-2

For the ninth consecutive year, the American League has defeated the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

New York Yankees Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton took home MVP honors after hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the fourth inning of last night’s midsummer classic.

The AL is now 21-4 in the last 25 All-Star Games and 47-43-2 all-time.

Stanton and Buxton Go Back-to-Back

Going into the fourth inning of yesterday’s game, the NL held a 2-0 league after Paul Goldschmidt hit a first-inning home run off Rays Pitcher Shane McClanahan.

This two-run deficit was quickly erased after 6-foot-5-inch Giancarlo Stanton stepped up to the plate.

Stanton put a pitch from Tony Gonsolin into orbit, hitting a 457-foot home run deep into the bleachers of Dodgers Stadium that he used to sit and watch games in as a kid. The ball left his bat at a blazing speed of 111.7 MPH, which is the highest Statcast exit velocity ever recorded in the All-Star Game.

The fireworks didn’t stop there, as Byron Buxton took a high fastball from Gonsolin deep in the very next at-bat.

BUCK FOR THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/7yQp8vLdE6 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 20, 2022

The Minnesota Twins outfielder launched that baseball 425 feet, giving the American League a 3-2 lead.

Stanton and Buxton are the first players to hit back-to-back home runs in the All-Star Game since Alex Bregman and George Springer did in 2018. They are also the first pair of players to hit back-to-back game-tying and go-ahead home runs in the All-Star game.

Giancarlo Stanton of the @Yankees and Byron Buxton of the @Twins are the first pair of players to hit back-to-back game-tying and go-ahead homers in All-Star Game history. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 20, 2022

After the game, Stanton described his experience as full circle. He expressed joy for being able to live out his childhood dream of playing at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols, Cabrera Honored at All-Star Game

In a touching gesture, fans payed tribute to long-time veterans Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as they were introduced.

Albert Pujols steps up to the plate in his final MLB All-Star appearance 👏 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/gtpkXG6TUB — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 20, 2022

With Pujols entering his final season and Miguel Cabrera heading towards the end of his 20-year career, the MLB made sure to acknowledge the careers of two of the game’s greatest players.

Afterwards, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitkner praised Major League Baseball for selecting the two veterans for the All-Star Game.