Five Gators named to All-SEC Preseason Team

Following the conclusion of the 2022 SEC Media Days, writers named five Gators to the All-SEC Preseason Team. The Alabama Crimson Tide led the way with 20 selections.

O’Cyrus Torrence

New Gators offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence received first team honors. The rising senior transferred from Louisiana, where he played under head coach Billy Napier. He received first team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021 as part of a highly touted offensive line unit. Napier’s offensive line was nominated as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in consecutive seasons. That award is given annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

The newest member of the Florida Gators offensive line is a mauler. OG O’Cyrus Torrence taking on 90 here. pic.twitter.com/dQKy3fqqeD — Brandon Carroll (@itsbcarroll) January 17, 2022

Brenton Cox Jr.

Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. received AP All-SEC Second Team honors in 2020. Cox made the All-SEC preseason second team this year. The redshirt senior finished last season with 8.5 sacks, 12 QB hurries, 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He started all 13 games for Florida.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1550209245525774339

Ventrell Miller

Linebacker Ventrell Miller received All-SEC preseason third team honors. Miller missed most of what would have been his redshirt senior season after tearing his biceps tendon during Florida’s win over USF. The linebacker, who attended the same high school as pro football hall of famer Ray Lewis, led the team in tackles in 2020 with 88.

Trey Dean III

Cornerback Trey Dean III also received third team honors. Dean made the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2018. He finished last season with 93 tackles and nine pass breakups to go with just one interception. Last season’s defense allowed 26.77 points per game to opponents.

Gervon Dexter

Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter received third team honors. The former five-star recruit finished last season with 51 tackles. Dexter started nine games last season, up from two starts during his freshman season. The rising junior is not the only man carrying his name this season. Dexter welcomed a baby boy to his family on May 9.