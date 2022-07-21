Florida Players Attend Media Day

Three Florida Gators’ Football players spoke at the 2022 SEC Media day this past week. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, linemen Richard Gouraige and linebacker Ventrell Miller took the podium and answered questions on a myriad of topics.

Utah Utes head for Florida

Starting off the season, the Utah Utes travel to the Swamp for the first time in history to face the Gators.

“I feel like for us, it’s going to be a big statement game. As y’all know we had a guy transfer to there. We’re ready to play that game. I feel like it’s going to be a good one,” Linebacker Ventrell Miller said.

Miller was referring to former Gator linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, who transferred at the start of the year.

“It’s going to be a hard fought game for sure,” said offensive linemen Richard Gouraige. “Respect to that program. We just got to control what we can control.”

Napier and accountability

When discussing the shortcomings of last year and how to avoid them, Richardson said things will be different due to the bond the players share.

Richardson also said the team, the coaching staff, and himself are not looking into expectations too much and are taking things one day at a time.

Napier has introduced two offensive line coaches to the staff. While a bit unusual, Gouraige said things have been working well.

Speaking on accountability, Miller said coach Napier is pushing the topic on players.

“Coach Napier has done a great job just emphasizing accountability, also with teamwork, bringing the team together. He’s emphasized better relationships and I feel like that’s a big thing that he’s brought in,” said Miller.

Florida vs. LSU: and an emerging rivalry

An intense rivalry is emerging between the Gators and Louisiana State Tigers. Speaking of the Tigers, Gouraige said they may be the biggest game of the year.

Richardson says he’s the best… dressed

Rounding out the conference for Florida, Gouraige was able to step into his media shoes and asked Richardson a question: Who’s the best dressed? Richardson was not shy to respond.