Jimbo Fisher Talks Texas A&M

Texas A&M finished out last year with an 8-4 (4-4 SEC) record and a 3rd place finish in the SEC West. An uncharacteristic season for Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies. Nonetheless, they are looking for a bounce-back season.

Experience and Talent

The Aggies have some key talent returning, along with some key talent coming in. Jimbo Fisher just brought in the most talented recruiting class College Station has ever seen. With the product, results are expected though.

The Aggies have the No. 1 overall recruiting class headlined by the nation’s top receiver, Evan Stewart. Stewart should have immediate impact and begin to build chemistry with whoever Fisher decides to roll with at quarterback.

Fisher expressed his excitement for this year’s squad and talked about how successful summer has been.

The Quarterback Room

After starting quarterback, Zach Calzada, transferred to SEC West rival Auburm, Fisher and his Aggies have a new quarterback in town.

Max Johnson was one of the biggest home runs for Jimbo and his staff this off season. The LSU transfer threw for 27 touchdowns and over 2,800 yards last season with experience of SEC defenses. Johnson is the favorite to land the starting job with talented freshman, Connor Weigman, looking to get some play time as well.

Predictions

With the caliber of talent Fisher has on its roster, it is win or go home. The Aggies will be in contention for a College Football Playoff every year if there recruiting habits remain the same and history repeats itself.

At SEC Media days earlier, the Aggies are projected to finish 3rd in the SEC only behind Alabama and Georgia. Nonetheless, this Aggies team will almost no doubt be a preseason-top-10 team when the AP Poll releases. With the highest recruiting class ranking of all time the pressure is on Texas A&M to get back to elite play that catapulted them into the playoff conversation two years ago.

Texas A&M kicks off their season September 3rd when they host the Sam Houston State Bearkats.