Orlando City Defeats New York Red Bulls to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Final

Orlando City executed a 5-1 demolition of the New York Red Bulls to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday night.

First Half Extra Time Action

The Red Bulls struck first with a goal from Lewis Morgan in first half extra time. Patryk Klimala assisted the goal with a cross after a fast break. Morgan delivered a lefty boot from the left side of the box to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead. Although New York left its mark on the scoreboard first, Orlando immediately took control following the goal.

Orlando City evened the score with a goal from César Araújo also in first half extra time. Araújo’s shot came from close range following a corner kick. Orlando City and New York entered halftime tied at one goal apiece.

Second Half Electricity

Orlando started the second half firing on all cylinders. João Moutinho delivered a beautiful assist to Mauricio Pereyra for another Orlando City goal in the 47th minute. Three yellow cards followed in the 51st, 52nd and 55th minute, from Orlando’s Ruan and Alexandre Pato, and New York’s Sean Nealis, respectively.

In the 62nd minute, Araújo scored his second goal of the night on an assist from Benji Michel to extend Orlando’s lead 3-1. The scoring didn’t stop there as Facundo Torres buried a shot in the back of the net thanks to a through-ball assist from Júnior Urso. Michel put the final touch on Orlando’s route of New York with a shot sent into the bottom right corner of the goal to secure the 5-1 victory.

U.S. Open Cup

Orlando City hosts Sacramento Republic FC on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. for the U.S. Open Cup Final. The U.S. Open Cup champions earn a spot in next season’s Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Champions League, in addition to receiving $300,000.