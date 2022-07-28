Training Camp underway in Tampa Bay

Julio Jones is returning to training camp in the NFC South, but Atlanta fans shouldn’t be happy about it.

Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Jones early days

Drafted just sixth overall in the 2011 draft, Jones made his name playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

The seven-time pro-bowler was unable to earn a ring with Atlanta.

When asked about the infamous loss in the Super Bowl to his new quarterback, Jones acknowledged Brady was better that day.

Rough outing in Tennessee

After the 2020 season concluded, Atlanta traded away Jones and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

In his lone year for the Titans, Jones suffered a hamstring injury that curtailed his season.

He recorded just 434 yards, 31 receptions and a single touchdown in his time with Tennessee.

Not his average season.

Jones did however appear in the Titans sole playoff game and made a highlight reel-worthy catch.

Return to the NFC South and Bucs camp

After a less than flattering season with Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, Jones said he already knew what team he wanted to play for next.

Along with future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady, Jones said the proximity to his family was also a factor in signing with the Buccaneers.

After settling in with the Buccaneers staff, Jones said he’s healthy and ready to get on the field.

Jensen goes down at camp

At training camp on Thursday, Buccaneers pro-bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered an apparent knee injury and was carted off the field.

In a press conference following practice, head coach Todd Bowles said, “It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there. We got to look at the tape and see what happened but it didn’t look like anything so… As far as how it happened, I don’t know. We got to look at the tape and hope for the best.”

Jensen was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

In 2018, he joined Tampa Bay as the starting center, moving then center Ali Marpet to guard.

The pro-bowler signed a three-year contract extension in March of this year.