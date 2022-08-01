bill russell
Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)

World of Sports Mourns Loss of NBA Legend Bill Russell

madisonwalker August 1, 2022 Basketball, NBA, Uncategorized 32 Views

What Made Bill Russell?

Bill Russell, American Professional Basketball Player and NBA Legend was the second overall pick in the 1956 NBA draft. He competed as a center for the Boston Celtics until 1969, eventually being inducted into the hall of fame in 1975. Yesterday, on July 31 2022, Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years old.

This death brings a sad day to hundred of thousands of individuals who respected Mr. Russell not only as a player, but as a person. With incredible feats that include a gold medal from the 1956 Basketball Olympics, 11x NBA Champion, 5x NBA MVP, and 12x NBA All-Star, Bill Russell definitely showed what kind of person he was on the court, but chose to use his platform to make a difference after the buzzer as well.

 

Russell Off the Court

Bill Russell was born into an unfair America in Louisiana during the 1930s. After two years in the NBA, he began using his voice to fight these inequalities that he grew up in. He began by standing with Martin Luther King Jr. and marching in hid nonviolent protests. Then, in 1963, he held a youth basketball cam for children of all races, to make white and black Americans alike come  together. Bill Russell faced issues of racism throughout his entire life in Boston, and decided to put these thoughts and experiences into a book he wrote in 1979, Second Wind: Memoirs of an Opinionated Man.

Russell also stood as a figure for other sports. He even defended Muhammad Ali when he refused to serve in the military on the basis of his religious beliefs.  Russell continued to make a difference in the NBA even after his time as a player and coach. In 2006, he persuaded Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to make peace before their Martin Luther King Day game. That same day, he received the NBA’s National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award.

Bill Russell was a decorated athlete and a advanced minded individual. His monumental step in the right direction of civil rights are worth more than any medal or trophy one could receive. He was a man for the greater good and fought for innocent people. All condolences are with his family as they go through this  time of mourning.

About madisonwalker

A 2022-2023 sophomore at the University of Florida, Madison is studying Journalism, Sports and Media, with hopes to one day become a reporter and journalist. Madison graduated from IMG Academy in 2021, where she competed as a student-athlete running Track and Field. Madison loves all things sports and all things Gators!

