Jan 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to shoot with Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) defending during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics Win Another NBA Title
rileydiedrick
June 18, 2024
Basketball, Former Gators, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Uncategorized
32 Views
The Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks 106-88, winning the NBA Finals four games to one.
Celtics History
From 1957 to 1969, the Celtics achieved something unprecedented in NBA history. Apart from two seasons, Boston captured the NBA World Championship title every year during that span. That’s an astounding 11 titles in 13 seasons, including a remarkable eight consecutive championships!
This year is their first championship since 2008 and in total, they now hold the record for most wins at 18. Just under them are the LA Lakers with 17.
NBA Celtics 18th Championship
The title arrives exactly 16 years after the Celtics’ last championship victory on June 17, 2008. Guided by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have consistently appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals, making it six times in the last eight years. Despite falling short in their first Finals appearance of the Tatum/Brown era against the Golden State Warriors in 2022, they triumphed in 2024.
Highlights of the Game
During the regular season, Boston boasted the number one offense, the number two defense, and the best 3-point shooting percentage, and these strengths carried over into the playoffs, particularly in the Finals and notably in Game 5.
They scored 67 points in the first half and held Dallas to under 100 points (on 44.9% shooting) for the fourth time in the series. Boston’s 3-point shooting was dominant, as they hit 12 of 23 from beyond the arc by the third quarter.
With 9:10 left in the third quarter, the Celtics led 78-52, transforming the rest of the game into a celebration for Boston fans.
Jaylen Brown MVP
From a 2024 postseason low to the pinnacle of success, Boston forward Jaylen Brown was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP on Monday. He delivered a standout performance with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, leading the Celtics to a 106-86 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.
Brown’s standout performance of the series occurred in Game 3, where he tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and a block. This achievement made him, along with Tatum, just the second pair of Boston Celtics to each score at least 30 points in a Finals game.
And to add a cherry to the top of the cake, 38 year old Al Horford won his first NBA title as well after the Boston win. Horford joins former Gator players like Vernon Maxwell, Matt Bonner, Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller who have won titles in college at Florida and in the NBA.
Check Also
The Boston Celtics are now 3-0 in the NBA Finals, a win away from their …