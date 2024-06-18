Boston Celtics Win Another NBA Title

The title arrives exactly 16 years after the Celtics’ last championship victory on June 17, 2008. Guided by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have consistently appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals, making it six times in the last eight years. Despite falling short in their first Finals appearance of the Tatum/Brown era against the Golden State Warriors in 2022, they triumphed in 2024.

Highlights of the Game

During the regular season, Boston boasted the number one offense, the number two defense, and the best 3-point shooting percentage, and these strengths carried over into the playoffs, particularly in the Finals and notably in Game 5.

They scored 67 points in the first half and held Dallas to under 100 points (on 44.9% shooting) for the fourth time in the series. Boston’s 3-point shooting was dominant, as they hit 12 of 23 from beyond the arc by the third quarter.

With 9:10 left in the third quarter, the Celtics led 78-52, transforming the rest of the game into a celebration for Boston fans.

Jaylen Brown MVP

From a 2024 postseason low to the pinnacle of success, Boston forward Jaylen Brown was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP on Monday. He delivered a standout performance with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, leading the Celtics to a 106-86 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.