Gators Kick Off the Season with Fall Camp

Fall Camp Kicks Off

In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, the Florida Gators will begin their fall camp on August 2. This will be the first of many practices before the Gators’ season opener on September 3.

After a disastrous season going 6-7 under Dan Mullen, head coach Billy Napier is creating a new era as he plans to rebuild the football culture.

Preseason player highlights

There are several accomplished players to watch out for heading into this season. This includes one of Napier’s previous player from Louisiana O’Cyrus Torrence. Impressively, Torrence was named to the preseason first-team all-SEC and the Outland Trophy Watch List with now Gator teammate Gervon Dexter.

What’s more: Gator nation is getting excited at the star potential of Anthony Richardson. With Emory Jones transferring to play in the Pac-12 with Arizona State, Richardson will now officially take the starting quarterback position.

Richardson played the previous season sparingly, beginning both the team’s tight loss to the LSU Tigers and the game against the Georgia Bulldogs. He would replace Florida’s starter quarterback Emory Jones in eight games. The game against the Tigers, when Richardson threw for 167 yards, three touchdowns, and added a rushing score, was his best performance. Florida would trail for a while before losing 49–42.

Finally, in the second half, Florida’s offense took off. The Gators scored 29 points to LSU’s 28 – a welcome change from the first half’s 21-13 deficit. Additionally, Richardson completed 38 of his 66 passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions for the whole season.

Moreover, Richardson is now on the Maxwell Award Watch List.

More Gator accolades

Other Gator player accolades include:

Florida running back Nay’Quan Wright was named a contender for the Doak Walker Award and the Wuerffel trophy.

Kingsley Eguakun, offensive lineman, was added to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist.

Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller received his third consecutive Watch List accolade.

Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker, was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

Today, Marco Ortiz, long snapper, was added to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List.

With a month left until the opening game, Gator nation is at the edge of its seat to see the outcome of this highly anticipated season.