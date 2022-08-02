Browns Coach Reacts to Watson’s Suspension

The Six-Game Suspension

Star quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson, has just been sentenced to a six-game suspension. After much deliberation by Judge Sue L. Robinson, Watson will miss the first half of the official NFL 2022 season.

Watson violated the league’s conduct policy after being accused by more than twenty women of sexual assault and misconduct. Judge Robinson’s decision is minimal in regards to the league-wide decision of a year-long ban for the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. pic.twitter.com/8lWWvVXjBY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

If no appeal is put into place by the NFL regarding the decision, the Browns could possibly have their star back for the second half of the season. If the first six games are missed by Watson, he loses around $345,500.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts

When initially asked by reporters directly after the made decision, head coach Stefanski stated he had yet to read his players full report. However, he believes Watson is taking steps in the right direction. Additionally, Coach said Watson is “trying to be the best he can.”

Kevin Stefanski hasn’t yet read the Robinson report, but says that he still very much believes Deshaun Watson is working to be the best version of himself every day. #Browns pic.twitter.com/IHVGcS7rwK — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 1, 2022

Stefanski then went onto mention that not only does he support Judge Robinson’s decision, but any decision the NFL makes regarding the situation. Regarding the preseason, he states that as exhibition games approach, he will decide Watson’s future in preseason.

Stefanski also mentions to the press that he has much “empathy” and “sympathizes” for female fans who remain upset regarding the decisions made. He states that the entire situation has encouraged him to check on the women in his family, community, and life.

Below, Kevin Stefanski elaborates about women affected by the decision:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he feels "incredible empathy" for people who feel impacted by the 6-game suspension given to QB Deshaun Watson: "I've spoken to women in our organization … in the community, and that's something that I'll continue to do." pic.twitter.com/fxhu5YbyXf — The Recount (@therecount) August 1, 2022

While Judge Robinson’s decision is final, the NFL has yet to respond regarding an appeal or acceptance. For now, Deshaun Watson will only miss the first six games of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season.