Gators Land Four Major Recruits

Recruit Roundup

The Florida Gators hosted their annual Friday Night Lights event this past weekend, with some of the top prospects in the nation attending. In the midst of the biggest recruiting event of the weekend, the Gators managed to land four major recruits.

Ja’Keem Jackson, Aidan Mizell, Jordan Castell and Andy Jean all made their pledges to the Gators over the weekend.

All players played a major role in one of the biggest weekends for recruiting in recent history.

Ja’Keem Jackson

The opening to the electric weekend, Jackson joined fellow commits Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates as the third four-star corner committed to the Gators. Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback out of Kissimmee, Florida.

The Kissimmee native was drawn to Florida because of Coach Corey Raymond and his astounding resume of turning his defensive backs into NFL talent.

The 19th rated cornerback in his class, Jackson will look to compete in a stacked defensive back room with Coach Raymond leading the way.

https://twitter.com/Roadrunnerjah/status/1552815054936068096

Jordan Castell

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety from Winter Garden, Florida committed to Florida during the weekend over the like of Alabama and Auburn amongst others.

Along with Jackson, Castell was drawn to Florida due to the coaching staff and all that they bring to the table. He talked to 247Sports about what factored into his decision and how he chose Florida.

“It was great, they’re great dudes. You know their history and what they did at their other programs. Especially Coach Raymond, DBU.”

With the addition of Castell, the defensive back room will be filled with talent that Corey Raymond will be able to dissect.

Andy Jean

With comparisons to former Gator great Antonio Callaway, Andy Jean already has big expectations in the orange and blue.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound product out of Miami, Florida, Jean adds depth to an already loaded class of wide receivers. He is a shifty receiver that will prove to be a problem for the opposing defensive coordinator.

Aidan Mizell

The final addition to this massive weekend of recruiting. To learn more about Mizell, read this article where we took a deeper dive into his commitment.

https://twitter.com/AidanMizell/status/1553102731786813441

At the end of the day, this was a massive weekend for Billy Napier and his staff. Not only did they secure four major targets, but also left a great impression on a ton of other recruits. Billy Napier and Katie Turner showed they’re potential on the recruiting trail this weekend, the future is bright.