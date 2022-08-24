Kevin O’Sullivan Talks Gator Baseball

Steve Russell had the chance to talk Gator Baseball with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan Friday on the Sport Scene.

A “Different” Summer For O’Sullivan

With the recent addition of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, college sports have seen a major transition in what happens in the off-season. Every coach knows that there has been shift in their job when it comes to the off-season as well. O’Sullivan has noticed this shift and noted it has been a different summer this year for himself.

Gator Roster Looking Good For Next Season

When it comes down to it, the Gators roster for next season is shaping up to be a good one under O’Sullivan.

One player returning to Florida that may have caught fans by surprise is pitcher Brandon Sproat. It is rare for players to get drafted in the first 10 rounds of the draft and return to their respective school. Yet, over the last two drafts, Florida has had two players who have done this, Jud Fabian and now Brandon Sproat.

In addition to Sproat, the Gators also will see Josh Rivera, BT Riopelle and a healthy Pierce Coppola return to the team. Having these players back is a huge boost for the Gators according to O’Sullivan.

When adding all these players to who were already on the team, the Gator roster is starting look more balanced and better for next season.

Gator Newcomers

The Gators will welcome a large group of new players to the team via the high school ranks and transfer portal. This offseason the Gators brought in highly ranked players such as Luke Heyman and Yoel Tejeda Jr. from high school. From the transfer portal, the Gators landed largely sought after pitcher Hurston Waldrep. Furthermore, infielders Dale Thomas and Tyler Shelnut joined the orange and blue for next season from the portal as well.

Kevin O’Sullivan, when talking about the new wave of players coming in, he said that they are excited to have these guys and they bring a nice balance to the team.

To catch these interviews live, listen to the Sport Scene on weekdays from noon to 2 P.M. with Steve Russell.