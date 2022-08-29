Gator Soccer Falls to Texas 3-2

Future SEC opponent Texas handed the Gators soccer team their third loss of the season Sunday winning 3-2 in a tight match. Both the Gators and Longhorns came off losses from Thursday with the Florida losing to Baylor and Texas to North Carolina.

First Half

The Gators started off early with forward Tessa Barton scoring the first goal of the game 10 minutes in. However this was answered quickly by Texas with two quick goals coming from Trinity Byars and Emma Regan at the 12th and 23 minute mark. Texas would hold this lead up until the end of the half before midfielder Julianne Leskauskas tied it up with a goal at the 43rd minute for the Gators.

Halftime in Lone Star State! Goals:

10:31 🐊 Tessa Barton

12:00 UT Trinity Byars

23:17 UT Emma Regan

42:46 🐊 Julianne Leskauskas Follow:

📺 Longhorn Network

💻📱 https://t.co/2oz63wpELa

📻 @ESPNGainesville https://t.co/ImegArjmd8 #GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8qhdrIuvLF — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2022

Second Half

The score would remain tied for the majority of the second half up until the 80th minute when Texas’ Liz Worden would score the winning goal. The Gators would not be able to tie it back up during the remaining 10 minutes.

Strong 🐊 effort in the Lone ⭐️ State just short. Goals:

10:31 🐊 Tessa Barton

12:00 UT Trinity Byars

23:17 UT Emma Regan

42:46 🐊 Julianne Leskauskas

79:22 UT Byars#Gators start home action Thursday 🆚 USF.#GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lVWaqufJgF — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2022

Gator Soccer

The team find themselves 1-3 on the season. This was the second game in less than a week where Florida has lost due to a last minute goal. Previously against Baylor, the Gators gave up a goal in the 89th minute of the match to lose 3-2.

Head Coach Samantha Bohon spoke on the match and the late goals.

“I just told our team I’m so proud of them because I thought this game in particular we fought really, really hard and they executed our game plan very well,” she said. “You know, the ball hits the crossbar with 30 seconds left, this game is totally different. Thursday night we give up a goal late and that’s soccer. So we’ve got to keep working because I think you earn your luck a little bit.”

Florida will play in their home opener Thursday against South Florida at 6 p.m.