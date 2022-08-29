Virginia Volleyball Player Kate Johnson Makes Collegiate Debut in Hometown

The University of Virginia volleyball team’s trek from Charlottesville, Virginia, to The Swamp for the Gators Invitational was extra special for one particular player. Freshman defensive specialist and Gainesville native Kate Johnson made her college volleyball debut in her hometown.

𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: @katejohnson1203 Kate is our only first-year player this season and could make her collegiate debut in her hometown of Gainesville (FL) this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qJXwEIdzmW — Virginia Volleyball (@UVAVolleyball) August 25, 2022

Buchholz Standout

Johnson picked up the sport at the age of eight and played for local volleyball club Gainesville Juniors. As a two-year captain and four-year varsity starter at Buchholz High School, Johnson helped lead the Bobcats to the 6A Regional Final in 2019.

A few of Johnson’s athletic accomplishments at Buchholz include:

Three-time All Region First Team selection (2019, 2020, 2021)

Two-time district champion (2019, 2020)

Two-time Team Defensive MVP (2019, 2020)

Two-time Team Offensive MVP (2020, 2021)

Two-time Overall Team MVP (2020, 2021)

Three-time Buchholz High School Female Student-Athlete of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021)

Johnson’s College Debut

Johnson saw action in all three of Virginia’s games against East Tennessee State, North Florida and Florida during the tournament.

Having the opportunity to play in the O’Dome is something she did not take lightly. Johnson spoke on what it meant to play her first college volleyball game in Gainesville.

Transitioning from high school to college volleyball is no easy task, but Johnson has embraced the challenge. She shared her thoughts on adapting to the speed of college volleyball.

“In the college game, the serves are coming so much faster,” she said. “The balls are coming so much faster, you just have to be so much quicker, and it’s a lot more of a high energy game. There are a lot more momentum shifts.”

Virginia Looks Ahead

The Cavaliers walked away from the Gators Invitational with a 2-1 record, falling to Florida in the final game of the weekend. The Cavaliers take on Xavier Sept. 2.