Former Gators on the move in NFL

NFL teams have cut rosters to 53-players Tuesday. Now, with the 4 p.m. deadline passed, here’s how former Gators fair.

Gardner-Johnson

Former Gator Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is now in Philadelphia. Earlier, the Eagles sent a package of late round picks to New Orleans for the versatile defensive back.

Gardner-Johnson was a top player at Florida before he was selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Saints. Notably, in 37 games at Florida, he has nine interceptions, 12 PBU’s, three pick-sixes and 161 total tackles.

During his three years playing for the Saints, he has three sacks, 15 TFL’s, five interceptions and 28 PBU’s. Now moving to the Philly, he can be their full-time safety. Surely, considering his outspoken personality and aggressive nature, Eagles fans will admire his bold energy and what he can bring to the team.

You can catch the Eagles and the Saints going head to head Jan. 1, week 17 of the NFL season.

Gators cut

Among the handful of former Gator players who’ve been cut, RB La’Mical Perine falls on the list. Significantly, Perine was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, he only saw four games in 2021.

Here’s the remainder of the former Gators who were cut by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline: