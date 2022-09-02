The slightly favored Arkansas Razorbacks host the Cincinnati Bearcats for their first-ever matchup against each other. The Bearcats and Razorbacks contest is a game that can set the tone for the winning team’s season with both teams out to prove something.

Arkansas is 4-1 in their last five games from last season, losing to Alabama (42-35). Cincinnati is 4-1 in their previous five games from last season, also only losing to Alabama (27-6).



Razorbacks:

The Razorbacks went 6-1 at home last year, and their new coach and team from last season are now familiar and experienced. In a recent radio interview, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talked about the upcoming game.

Pittman said he respects the bearcats and their program and expects them to compete early in the game.

Pittman said the team hopes to be better than they were last year on defense and make the Bearcats go for different looks. He explains that the Cincinnati offensive line is strong, especially in the middle, and he hopes to push through to spread the line and give their defensive ends a pocket opportunity. Pittman also praises the Bearcats’ offense and, specifically, their tight ends.

Bearcats:

The Bearcats have been a highly praised underdog for the last few seasons and finished last year’s campaign going 8-0 in their conference and 13-1 overall, losing only to Alabama in last year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Cincinnati lost nine players to the NFL Draft this past year, a school record. The Bearcats are also replacing last year’s captain and top-tier quarterback Desmond Ritter.

The Bearcats’ performance against SEC teams has been a struggle, recently. They defeated Vanderbilt 31-24 in the Liberty Bowl and since then have lost to Georgia and Alabama in 2021. The last time the Bearcats beat an SEC team was in 2011.