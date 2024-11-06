Arkansas Hopes To Regroup At The Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

Going into their first break, the Arkansas Razorbacks had just massively upset then-No. 4 Tennessee in a field-storming 19-14 win.

Now, the second bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the 5-4 Razorbacks. After being blown out 63-31 by Ole Miss, the team hopes to use the break to regroup before a potentially problematic game against Texas.

Razorbacks Flounder

After relying on defense to carry the team to crucial wins against Auburn and Tennessee, Arkansas’s secondary completely collapsed against Ole Miss.

The Rebels amassed 694 yards in total offense, with 562 coming through the air. Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Arkansas defense recorded just one sack vs. Ole Miss. Defensive End Land Jackson says that the Rebels may have had a read on what the Hogs were doing defensively. #WPS @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/jzWKges2TT — 92.1 FM The Ticket KQSM (@921KQSM) November 2, 2024

In Arkansas’ last three games, opposing teams have averaged 368.7 passing yards against the Razorbacks’ secondary. The team’s general defensive woes trail back to last year, where they allowed at least 35 points in each of their last four games of the season.

It’s a completely different story on the other side of the ball. Arkansas ranks 6th overall in total offense, averaging 483.6 yards per game. Those 31 points against Ole Miss were the most the Rebels had allowed all season. What’s concerning is that the offense is often left playing catch-up, hoping they can outscore their opponents en route to the finish line.

Injury Struggles

Razorbacks starting quarterback Taylen Green sustained a knee injury against Ole Miss, and is questionable to play against Texas. This is the second time Green has popped up on the injury report due to his knee this season, having suffered a similar injury against Tennessee.

That’s just the way the chips have fallen for Arkansas, injury-wise.

Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson missed two weeks with an ankle injury. Additionally, starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton has missed the last seven games — and the team definitely misses him.

Key Takeaways

The Razorbacks need one more win to clinch a bowl game. Despite the second half of the season looking precarious, coach Sam Pittman has confidence in his players.

Sam Pittman: "I like this team. I hate that we got beat. I hate it for the university, I hate it for the state, but I like this team. I know I'm going to catch hell for that, but I do." — Christina Long (@christinalong00) November 2, 2024

Even with key injuries, Arkansas’s offense has held strong throughout the season; the real concern is defense. The team’s secondary needs to return to form, but they can’t just rely on Braxton getting healthy.

The silver lining for the Razorbacks is that their upcoming schedule isn’t too difficult. Barring a complete collapse, the path to a road game looks fairly clear.