LSU Prepares for Season Opener vs. FSU

The LSU Tigers open up their season Sunday night against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. LSU looks to get back on track this year after a pair of mediocre seasons. The man tasked with rebuilding the Tigers program is former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly Stresses “Buy In”

Being a first-year head coach at a retooling program is quite a challenge. Kelly acknowledges this challenge but really likes the “buy in” of his group this season. He said that although change is hard, the players have embraced the challenge. Kelly can see the ambition in his players this season, saying that his players have shown up everyday wanting to put in the work.

Coming from Notre Dame, Kelly compares his former team to being the head coach at LSU. He recognizes that the Tigers and Fighting Irish are at different spots as programs. Notre Dame is ranked number five in the country while LSU is not even ranked. Kelly describes LSU football as being in a “developmental process.”

Teaching Moment Early in Preseason

During one of the very first practices of spring preseason, Kelly didn’t like what he was seeing and decided to call the practice early. He said it wouldn’t have been productive to continue practicing that day with the way that they were performing. Though, he said it was a teaching moment.

High Expectations For Junior Receiver

Before an ankle injury ended his 2021 season, Kayshon Boutte was in the midst of what would’ve been his breakout year. In six games in 2021, Boutte posted 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. This offseason, Boutte has been rehabbing his ankle and getting himself back into playing shape.

Kelly describes Boutte as a complete receiver, saying that he is explosive, has the ability to catch the deep ball and has the ability to break tackles. He even thinks Boutte has the potential to be the best receiver in the nation.

LSU vs. FSU is set to kickoff Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans.