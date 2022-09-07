Braves tie Mets for top spot in NL East

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are tied for first place in the NL East division. With just 26 games remaining in the regular season, it’s neck and neck for the two teams. They will meet each other at the end of the month for a three-game series out in Atlanta.

New York Mets

The New York Mets have been having quite the season so far. The Mets have held sole possession of first place in the NL East since June 2. They have won 5o games since, and haven’t looked back since. However, they’ve been struggling recently, as they are on a three-game losing streak. Tuesday night, the Mets took a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2. They have a double header Wednesday to conclude their series with the Pirates. These games are must-win for the Mets if they want to regain their spot at the top of the division.

The Mets’ lineup this season is extremely talented and has potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. Their pitching duo of Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer is arguably the best in the league. Francisco Lindor is starting to live up to his contract extension, having had a great month of August. In August, Lindor was hitting well with a .333 batting average. Lindor will be crucial for the Mets if they want any chance at competing for a World Series.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves’ season has been nothing short of excellent. They have maintained their second place standing in the NL East well throughout the summer. They managed to hang in there with Mets and have just tied them for first place in the division. The Braves have been hot, as they are on a six-game winning streak. They beat the Athletics Tuesday in a close game, 10-9. The Braves face the Athletics Wednesday to conclude their two game stint.

The Braves have had great play from a handful of their stars. Michael Harris II has the highest batting average with runners in scoring position this season. Ronald Acuna Jr has also been having a terrific year, with an all star game selection and a home run derby appearance. The Braves need to maintain their hot streak if they want to begin the playoffs with a bye.

Playoffs

With the MLB Playoffs beginning on Oct. 7, the race for the top of the division is coming close. Statistically, the Mets have the easiest remaining schedule in MLB. The Braves also have one of the easier schedules in the league. By the time the two meet at the end of the month, the series could determine who wins the NL East. Both teams will be in the playoffs this year, it’s just a matter of who gets the bye and who competes in the wild card game.