ACC Football Is Back

With ACC football finally underway, expectations for the rest of the season are high. The ACC is looking to be a competitive conference this season, hoping to send at least one team to the College Football Playoff. They currently have five teams ranked within the AP Top 25.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson began their season this past Monday night when they played Georgia Tech in the Chick Fil A Kickoff game. The tigers started the game off slow but managed to pull away in the second half and win by a commanding 31 points. The quarterback battle is definitely one to keep an eye on. DJ Ugalelili started the game Monday but didn’t have a promising performance with a QBR of 37.5. Freshman Cade Klubnik was subbed in at the end of the 4th quarter where he drove down the field and threw a great touchdown pass. Fans are already demanding for Cade to start, as the Tigers are favored to make the College Football Playoffs later this season.

The boys were buzzin' tonight in the 404! pic.twitter.com/rzTJTrDRQ7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 6, 2022

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes handily took care of business against Bethune Cookman this past weekend. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has picked up where he left off last season. He looked comfortable behind his offensive line and has a plethora of weapons to target. New head coach Mario Cristobal has already shown in these past few months that he can recruit like crazy. He now must prove that can bring Miami back top to the top of college football with his schemes showcased on the field.

Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pittsburgh Panthers opened up the college football season last Thursday, with ESPN’s College Gameday taking a trip to their game. Pitt took on West Virginia in the revival of their backyard rivalry. After losing their star quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to the NFL, the Panthers brought in Keldon Slovis from USC. Slovis finished Thursday’s game with 308 passing yards and a QBR of 71.9. It seems as if Pitt can have a similar season to last year and make a run to finish in the top 10.

NC State Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack came into this season with the highest of expectations. So high that some college football analysts predicted them to make the playoffs. Although this still may hold true, the Wolfpack began their season with a tight win at ECU. Veteran quarterback Devin Leary finished the game with a low QBR of 36.8 and an interception. The Wolfpack still has many tough challenges as the season progresses.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a great win against the VMI Keydets. The Demon Deacons played the season opener without their star quarterback, Sam Hartman, who is out due to personal reasons. Amidst his absence, Wake forest maintained control of the game from the get-go and didn’t look back. They hope to make another terrific run this season and possibly qualify for a New Year’s Day 6 Bowl game.