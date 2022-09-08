Khachanov upsets Kyrgios in US Open, Semifinal Preview

There are some new faces advancing in the Men’s US Open. Carlos Alcarza, Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev have never advanced pass the quarterfinals. Karen Khachanov gave the upset of the tournament when he defeated Nick Kyrgios in five sets after Kyrgios forced a tie in the fourth.

Khachanov upsets Kyrgios

No. 27 Khachanov defeated No. 23 Kyrgios in five sets, 7-5 4-6 7-4 6-7(3) 6-4 on Tuesday. Bringing him to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. Khachanov seemed to maintain his dominance through the whole match even when Kyrgios forced the match to a fifth set.

Kyrgios put up a good fight after dealing with a knee injury in the first set. He fought back at the tail end of the match but Khachanov’s dominance prevailed in the end.

Going five.@NickKyrgios battles back to win the 4th set tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/p2RPvp6pmU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022

Khachanov turns to play No. 5 Casper Ruud Friday to determine who advances to finals.

Ruud Advances to US Open Semifinals

After withdrawing from the Australian Open in January from a twisted ankle, Rudd didn’t let that mess with his play in the U.S. Open.

He welcomed himself into the semifinal round after defeating 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. Ruud took full control of this match, dominating in the first set and jumping ahead 5-1 early in the second set.

Berrettini found his groove in the third set, beating Rudd in the second game but that wasn’t enough to take the match.

One step closer! Casper Ruud is into the #USOpen semifinals. pic.twitter.com/Zn2jEV8b85 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2022

US Open Wednesday Women’s Doubles

Wednesday brings two tight matches in the Women’s doubles. No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face off against No. 5 Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos. Dabrowski and Olmos defeated Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) in the round of 16.

Another tight seeding match will happen at 1 p.m. when No. 12 duo Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders will face off against No. 14 Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Women’s singles semifinals will begin Thursday at 7 p.m with Caroline Garcia facing off against Ons Jabeur.