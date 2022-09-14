Dodgers win NL West

The Dodgers are division champions as they clinch the playoffs and win the NL West.

For the 9th time in 10 seasons, the @Dodgers are NL West champs! #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/mXhOYbj1ow — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2022

With a win Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers have now won the NL West nine of the last 10 years with a record of 98-43.

Record Breaking Season

Los Angeles holds the best record in baseball and is in the home stretch of a historic season. Notably, they have 21 games left this year and if they keep their current pace, they are set to break many records.

The Dodgers franchise record for wins in a season is 106 games set in 2019 and 2021. Currently, they are at 98 wins and need go at least 9-12 the rest of the season to break this mark. Certainly, a very reachable feat for a team that has won eight of its last 10 and has a .695 winning percentage on the season.

The MLB record for wins is 116 set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 2011 Seattle Mariners. This total is much harder to reach for the team and would take an 18-3 record to finish out the year. At their current winning percentage, they are on pace to win 112 games. This would put them at fourth all time for wins in a season.

The Dodgers also have a +320 run differential this year. The franchise record is +273.

They are close to passing the National League record of +323 set by the 1906 Cubs.

With a strong finish, the 2022 Dodgers will statistically go down in history. Let’s see how we got here.

Star Powered Offense

Los Angeles is known for its star power, that is no different with this team.

The offense is featured with three former league MVPs. Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Freddie Freeman all earning the honor before. This season, Freeman leads the league in batting average and Betts has a career high in homeruns. The star power doesn’t stop there.

Trea Turner is the teams starting shortstop. He won the 2021 MLB batting title and started his first all-star game this year. He has posted .305 slash line with a 175 hits on the year.

The roster is comprised of other former All-Stars like Justin Turner and Max Muncy. The team even acquired former All-Star Joey Gallo at the deadline.

All rounded out by players with championship experience like Chris Taylor and Will Smith.

There is no shortage of big names on the roster, but big names don’t win baseball games. Every player that the Dodgers have brought in has produced, buying into the championship culture.

Pitching

The Dodgers pitching staff was set to take a step back this year. They lost three-time Cy Young Max Scherzer to free agency this offseason. Then, the team lost current ace Walker Buehler to a season ending injury.

But, the staff has persevered and shut people down all year.

Three-time Cy Young and NL League MVP Clayton Kershaw is still with the team. Kershaw has posted a 2.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts in over 100 innings this year.

Starters Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin all have over 15 wins on the season. Additionally, all four starters who have pitched over 100 innings have under a 2.7 ERA.

For an entire staff to have these numbers after a complete season, proves why this team is breaking records.

Player’s Reactions

The Dodgers celebrated the division win last night and are gearing up for another run at the World Series. Here is Clayton Kershaw, who started the game, talking about the win and his team.

A special night for Los Angeles. Amidst the celebration, Trea Turner explained why his team is able to get it done night in and night out.

The long grind of the season is near its end for the Dodgers. They have their division clinched and will certainly have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Los Angeles has 21 games to keep the hot streak going and stay healthy.

They are the first team to clinch so the rest of the playoff picture will solidify in the coming weeks.

The next meaningful game they play will be in October.