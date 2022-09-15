Fantasy Football Podcast Episode 1

Bradley Shimel September 15, 2022

In this inaugural episode, Bradley Shimel and Jaime Goldman take a look at who shined and who disappointed fantasy-wise in Week 1. They also discuss players on the waiver wire that just might help you win a championship later this season. Additionally, they preview tonight’s heavyweight matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers.

