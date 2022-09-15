Roger Federer to retire

Roger Federer has announced his upcoming retirement from professional tennis at the age of 41, citing injuries. While he says that he will continue to play tennis, next week’s Laver Cup om London will be his final ATP event. Federer has not played a competitive match since reaching the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The Swiss legend is leaving the game with 103 career titles, 31 Grand Slam finals, 20 Grand Slam titles, and eight Wimbledon titles. Federer’s 20 Grand Slam titles leaves him ranked third all-time, behind Rafael Nadal (22), and Novak Djokovic (21).

In a letter shared on social media this morning, Federer discussed the challenges that he’s faced over the last three years. He has undergone three separate knee operations since 2020, missing a significant amount of time on the court. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer has described the moment as “bittersweet.” He added that his 24 year career has lasted longer than he ever imagined was possible.

Federer will be remembered for his attacking style. A tennis player with a powerful serve, an exceptional forehand, and a beautiful backhand, Federer was always a challenge to any opponent he faced. Off the court, Federer has served as a role model and an ambassador of the sport for decades. He has also positively affected many lives through the humanitarian efforts of his RF Foundation.

Federer wrote in his letter about his days as a “ball kid” in Basel, Switzerland, and how that shaped his dreams.

Federer’s letter included a lengthy list of people to thank for his success. He mentioned, his wife Mirka, his parents, his team, and many others. Above all, Federer gave a special thank you to the many fans that cheered for him along the way.

The Laver Cup will begin on this Friday, September 23rd.