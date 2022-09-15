Texas A&M looks to rebound against Miami

After a gut-wrenching lost to Appalachian State at home last week, Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies look to get back on track this weekend. The #24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) will host the #13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) for an early season ACC-SEC matchup.

Moving Forward

In one of the worst losses in program history, Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are in need of a bounce back win. With quarterback woes and no definitive #1 option, Jimbo Fisher has been put in a pickle. When asked if Fisher had an answer on who his starting quarteback would be, either LSU transfer Max Johnson or top recruit Connor Weigman, he had no answer.

“We’ll evaluate everything this week,” Fisher said.

Nonetheless, the Aggies are a talented enough team to make some noise in the SEC. Fisher knows losses like these come when coaching in this league for such a long period.

Only going into the third week of the season, Fisher knows the season is still very young. The Aggies had high expectations going into the season with a lot of hype coming around their recruiting class. They recorded the highest ever recruiting class according to 247Sports with a record eight five-star recruits. It is time for that to translate on the field.

Still Fisher believes they are ready for Miami and there will still good takeaways from last week’s game.

Hurricane Warning in Texas A&M

Mario Crisotbal could not have asked for a better start at Miami. Cristobal, came from Oregon in the offseason, has rebuilt the hype around the Miami program in one season.

Through their first two games, Miami is averaging over 500 yards a game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 40. Although they have yet to play a team near the caliber of Texas A&M. Despite the loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M is never a team you want to take lightly, especially at home.

Leading the Hurricanes on the field is third-year sophomore phenom Tyler Van Dyke. van Dyke has been the center of conversation for pre-season Heisman talks along with him entering the NFL. Through two games Van Dyke Has accumulated nearly 500 yards passing along with three touchdowns in games where he doesn’t even need to play the fourth quarter.

Along with Van Dyke, a large portion of Miami’s offense comes from the run game in Henry Parrish Jr. who has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in both games this season.

Expect a dog fight in College Station between two very talented teams in a battle of cross conference rivals. At 9 PM, this game will be a great encore of another promising Saturday of college football.