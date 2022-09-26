Week 4 College Football Recap: Top Teams, Biggest Surprises & More

Through the first month of the college football season, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State have been the top three teams in the country. With four teams making the college football playoff, dozens of teams have a chance to make a run for the College Football Championship.

Top Teams

Michigan is ranked No. 4 but still has a pair of games against top teams, including the Buckeyes on Nov. 26.

No. 5, 4-0 Clemson is also a contender. It was tested in its last game against Wake Forest but survived with an overtime win.

USC is ranked No. 6 and is also 4-0 but still has a matchup against Utah, while a pair of SEC Teams round out the top eight in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Biggest Surprises

Currently, 21 teams are still unbeaten this year. Following its win on Saturday against Boston College, Florida State jumped into the rankings for the first time this year. It is ranked No. 23.

Oklahoma State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Washington and Minnesota are the other ranked teams undefeated, while Kansas is currently receiving votes in the AP Top 25 College Fo

otball Poll with its 4-0 record.

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1574445386294390786?s=20&t=LTB9HaKOGIAmF1BF7u1UHQ

There are currently 10 teams ranked in the Top-25 with one loss. The Florida Gators are the highest ranked two-loss team at No. 28. Florida was knocked just out of the ranking after a 38-33 loss to Tennessee Saturday. It was one of three teams that fell out of the Top-25, along with Texas and Miami. The Gators are set to play Eastern Washington on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 12 p.m.

Coming Up

This week, (No. 5) Clemson and (No. 10) NC State will be the lone matchup between two teams ranked in the Top 10. (No. 9) Oklahoma State will play against another ranked team, (No. 16) Baylor.

(No. 7) Kentucky is set to travel to (No. 14) Ole Miss for a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC, while (No. 2) Alabama will play (No. 20) Arkansas. The last game between two ranked teams will be (No. 22) Wake Forest facing (No. 23) Florida State.