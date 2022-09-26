SEC Football Update

As the football season is well underway, Week 5 begins with only five teams left undefeated in the SEC conference. Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Six teams have also not won a game in the conference: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida. On a national level, however, seven SEC teams are ranked in the Top-25, including: Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Gator Football

The Gators started the season strong when they beat the No. 12 Utah Utes 29-26. This excited Gator Nation as this was Billy Napier’s first win as the Gators’ new head coach.

Since then, however, the Gators have lost two games and won one close game against the USF Bulls.

Most recently, the Gators lost to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 38-33.

Coach Napier spoke to the press about his thoughts on the game:

“When you combine offense and defense and special teams today, we didn’t do enough to win,” he said. “We gave up a few cheap ones. We left points out there on offense. In the kicking game, I think we didn’t do anything that changed the game today. So lot of credit to Tennessee. But I think when we go back and watch the film, there’s going to be 12-15 plays where Florida beats Florida tonight. When you think about that, you think about coaching, right? That’s my responsibility.” said Napier.

The Gators hope to gain a victory this week as they are scheduled to play against the Eastern Washington Eagles this Saturday.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the game will continue as planned, but the university will continue to track Hurricane Ian in case anything changes.

Georgia Football

Next, the Bulldogs are at the top of the leaderboard. They are currently undefeated and show no signs of slowing down.

Now, however, they are facing issues with their defensive back Javon Bullard as he was arrested Sunday morning for seven misdemeanors:

DUI (alcohol) under 21 years of age with a concentration of 0.02 grams

license to be carried and exhibited on demand

improper turning

furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21 years old

failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road

not using lighted headlights and other lights when required

physically holding or supporting a wireless device

Moreover, the Bulldogs will be playing against Missouri Saturday away for another SEC showcase.

SEC football will continue this week.

